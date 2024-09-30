Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.92%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 460 and closed at 456.85. The stock reached a high of 462.85 and a low of 442.9 during the day.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 456.85, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 462.85 and a low of 442.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5486.71
10508.08
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.92% today to trade at 456.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
