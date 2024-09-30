Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.92%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 460 and closed at ₹ 456.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 462.85 and a low of ₹ 442.9 during the day.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹456.85, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹462.85 and a low of ₹442.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 486.71 10 508.08 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.