Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are up by 0.97%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 396.6 and closed at 400.45. The stock reached a high of 402.3 and a low of 394.75 during the session. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Ecos India MobilityShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Ecos India MobilityShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 400.45, 0.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79516.17, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 402.3 and a low of 394.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5387.07
10410.70
20441.23
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% & ROA of 25.49% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price up 0.97% today to trade at 400.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.53% each respectively.

