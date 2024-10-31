Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 396.6 and closed at ₹ 398.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 405.15 and a low of ₹ 394.75 during the day.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹398.8, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹405.15 and a low of ₹394.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 387.07 10 410.70 20 441.23 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.