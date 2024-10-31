Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 396.6 and closed at 398.8. The stock reached a high of 405.15 and a low of 394.75 during the day.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 398.8, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 405.15 and a low of 394.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5387.07
10410.70
20441.23
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price has gained 0.55% today to trade at 398.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.