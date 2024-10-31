Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|387.07
|10
|410.70
|20
|441.23
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.
Ecos India Mobility share price has gained 0.55% today to trade at ₹398.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as