Business News/ Markets / Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhavesh Jain,Bharat Lahoti,Rahul Dedhia,Pranavi Kulkarni, remains a prominent player in the Equity Savings. Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 539.22 crore. Under the guidance of Bhavesh Jain,Bharat Lahoti,Rahul Dedhia,Pranavi Kulkarni, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation and income distribution to the investors by using equity and equity related instruments, arbitrage opportunities, and investments in debt and money market instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized or that income will be generated and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund returned 0.39%, showing a positive delta of 1.59%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.29%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 5.97% 4.08% 1.89%
1 Year 15.28% 16.38% -1.10%
3 Years 10.83% 40.22% -29.39%
5 Years 12.14% 101.49% -89.35%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.47%
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail4.23%
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone3.47%
Ambuja Cements2.53%
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.33%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks14.84%
Retail (Apparel)4.41%
Construction - Raw Materials4.19%
Misc. Transportation4.17%
Software & Programming3.47%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.26%
Consumer Financial Services3.17%
Construction Services2.67%
Coal2.65%
Oil & Gas Operations2.31%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.94%
Auto & Truck Parts1.91%
Electric Utilities1.5%
Investment Services1.36%
Metal Mining1.34%
Personal & Household Prods.1.11%
Real Estate Operations0.93%
Communications Services0.84%
Aerospace & Defense0.71%
Recreational Products0.7%
Misc. Financial Services0.61%
Healthcare Facilities0.54%
Insurance (Life)0.46%
Major Drugs0.43%
Tobacco0.41%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.37%
Misc. Capital Goods0.36%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.27%
Hotels & Motels0.25%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.25%
Retail (Specialty)0.17%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.29, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.07 and 1.14, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 3.24% for one year, 3.98% for three years, and 5.33% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
India Cements1.00%1476695.38
Punjab National Bank0.71%3920003.84
Gmr Airports0.70%4725003.75
Premier Energies0.59%310003.17
DLF0.51%338252.78

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank188399.0138899.024.11
Kotak Mahindra Bank78030.072430.012.54
Larsen & Toubro48404.029354.010.64
State Bank Of India185453.0125453.010.29
Axis Bank68750.058750.06.82
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries36001.033551.06.21
Tata Motors119197.070797.05.91
Hero Motocorp12037.07537.03.77
Hindustan Unilever15200.09800.02.48
Aurobindo Pharma20432.016582.02.32

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
ACC11100.08700.02.02

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

