Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund performance review analysis for December

Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhavesh Jain,Bharat Lahoti,Rahul Dedhia,Pranavi Kulkarni, remains a prominent player in the Equity Savings. Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹539.22 crore. Under the guidance of Bhavesh Jain,Bharat Lahoti,Rahul Dedhia,Pranavi Kulkarni, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation and income distribution to the investors by using equity and equity related instruments, arbitrage opportunities, and investments in debt and money market instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized or that income will be generated and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Edelweiss Equity Savings Fund returned 0.39%, showing a positive delta of 1.59%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.29%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 5.97% 4.08% 1.89% 1 Year 15.28% 16.38% -1.10% 3 Years 10.83% 40.22% -29.39% 5 Years 12.14% 101.49% -89.35%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 14.84% Retail (Apparel) 4.41% Construction - Raw Materials 4.19% Misc. Transportation 4.17% Software & Programming 3.47% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.26% Consumer Financial Services 3.17% Construction Services 2.67% Coal 2.65% Oil & Gas Operations 2.31% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.94% Auto & Truck Parts 1.91% Electric Utilities 1.5% Investment Services 1.36% Metal Mining 1.34% Personal & Household Prods. 1.11% Real Estate Operations 0.93% Communications Services 0.84% Aerospace & Defense 0.71% Recreational Products 0.7% Misc. Financial Services 0.61% Healthcare Facilities 0.54% Insurance (Life) 0.46% Major Drugs 0.43% Tobacco 0.41% Electronic Instr. & Controls 0.37% Misc. Capital Goods 0.36% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.27% Hotels & Motels 0.25% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.25% Retail (Specialty) 0.17%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.29, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.07 and 1.14, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 3.24% for one year, 3.98% for three years, and 5.33% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value ACC 11100.0 8700.0 2.02