Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ashwani Agarwalla, Trideep Bhattacharya, Raj Koradia, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2445.93 crore. The fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio that dynamically invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund returned -4.94%, showing a negative delta of -3.43% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.97% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.52% -6.43% 1.91% 1 Year 18.20% 9.51% 8.69% 3 Years 56.48% 37.58% 18.90% 5 Years 154.67% 114.76% 39.91%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 17.44% Software & Programming 12.68% Consumer Financial Services 5.97% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.42% Construction Services 5.4% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.48% Electric Utilities 3.47% Computer Services 2.91% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.84% Personal & Household Prods. 2.65% Oil & Gas Operations 2.4% Audio & Video Equipment 2.33% Communications Services 2.13% Construction - Raw Materials 1.93% Retail (Apparel) 1.81% Coal 1.53% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.43% Auto & Truck Parts 1.32% Aerospace & Defense 1.23% Jewelry & Silverware 1.23% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.23% Metal Mining 1.21% Investment Services 1.2% Healthcare Facilities 1.17% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.12% Iron & Steel 0.94% Recreational Products 0.86% Railroads 0.77% Misc. Capital Goods 0.69% Hotels & Motels 0.63% Appliance & Tool 0.55% Food Processing 0.54% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.47% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.44% Chemical Manufacturing 0.41% Insurance (Life) 0.35%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.58, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.96 and 0.91, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.48% for one year, 13.49% for three years, and 18.56% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Godrej Properties 184531.0 161410.0 44.98 Titan Company 113074.0 93209.0 30.33 IPCA Laboratories 245195.0 165928.0 28.13 Marico 282263.0 188175.0 12.04

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: