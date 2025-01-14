Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Edelweiss Large & Mid Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Edelweiss Large & Mid Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sumanta Khan,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3745.21 crore. Under the guidance of Sumanta Khan,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to generate income through investment in Securities of various maturities issued and/or created by the Central Government and State Governments of India. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -4.67%, showing a negative delta of -2.78% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.89% against the NIFTY 50's -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.41% -5.40% 4.99% 1 Year 21.28% 5.26% 16.02% 3 Years 61.92% 27.41% 34.51% 5 Years 171.12% 88.15% 82.97%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 11.85% Regional Banks 10.45% Auto & Truck Parts 5.21% Consumer Financial Services 5.17% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.15% Construction Services 4.7% Misc. Capital Goods 3.71% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.88% Retail (Apparel) 2.65% Healthcare Facilities 2.63% Audio & Video Equipment 2.62% Construction - Raw Materials 2.55% Computer Services 1.98% Aerospace & Defense 1.87% Communications Services 1.76% Oil & Gas Operations 1.74% Tobacco 1.55% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.54% Chemical Manufacturing 1.4% Coal 1.33% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.28% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.19% Metal Mining 1.0% Hotels & Motels 1.0% Iron & Steel 0.98% Electric Utilities 0.91% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.91% Recreational Products 0.91% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.85% Jewelry & Silverware 0.76% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.67% Railroads 0.62% Investment Services 0.49%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.96 and 0.96, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.38% for one year, 13.37% for three years, and 18.13% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Swiggy 0.68% 538992 25.38

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) CG Power & Industrial Solutions 667986.0 574244.0 42.05 Indian Hotels Company 566224.0 470830.0 37.36