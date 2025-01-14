Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Edelweiss Large & Mid Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Edelweiss Large & Mid Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sumanta Khan,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3745.21 crore. Under the guidance of Sumanta Khan,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to generate income through investment in Securities of various maturities issued and/or created by the Central Government and State Governments of India. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -4.67%, showing a negative delta of -2.78% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.89% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.41% -5.40% 4.99%
1 Year 21.28% 5.26% 16.02%
3 Years 61.92% 27.41% 34.51%
5 Years 171.12% 88.15% 82.97%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank3.20%
Dixon Technologies (India)2.62%
Persistent Systems2.49%
Federal Bank2.04%
State Bank Of India2.02%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming11.85%
Regional Banks10.45%
Auto & Truck Parts5.21%
Consumer Financial Services5.17%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.15%
Construction Services4.7%
Misc. Capital Goods3.71%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.88%
Retail (Apparel)2.65%
Healthcare Facilities2.63%
Audio & Video Equipment2.62%
Construction - Raw Materials2.55%
Computer Services1.98%
Aerospace & Defense1.87%
Communications Services1.76%
Oil & Gas Operations1.74%
Tobacco1.55%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.54%
Chemical Manufacturing1.4%
Coal1.33%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.28%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.19%
Metal Mining1.0%
Hotels & Motels1.0%
Iron & Steel0.98%
Electric Utilities0.91%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.91%
Recreational Products0.91%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.85%
Jewelry & Silverware0.76%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.67%
Railroads0.62%
Investment Services0.49%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.96 and 0.96, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.38% for one year, 13.37% for three years, and 18.13% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Swiggy0.68%53899225.38

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions667986.0574244.042.05
Indian Hotels Company566224.0470830.037.36

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.