Edelweiss’ planned new avatar triggers a surge in investor interest. Is it for real?
Madhvendra 7 min read 11 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
SummaryIs Edelweiss' pivot toward retail credit and asset-light operations the answer to its recovery?
After navigating the crisis plaguing India's non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sector, Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) is back with a refined vision—exiting wholesale lending, reducing debt, and setting its sights on retail and asset management for steady growth.
