Edelweiss Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhruv Bhatia,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Edelweiss Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹4373.58 crore. Under the guidance of Dhruv Bhatia,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, the fund adheres to its objective of theâ investmentâ objectiveâ ofâ theâ schemeâ isâ toâ generateâ longâ termâ capitalâ appreciationÂ fromÂ aÂ portfolioÂ thatÂ predominantlyÂ investsÂ inÂ equityÂ andÂ equityÂ relatedÂ securitiesÂ ofÂ smallÂ capÂ companies. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund returned -5.22%, showing a positive delta of 2.46% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.36% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100's -11.73%. The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.87% -9.49% 10.36% 1 Year 20.36% 10.44% 9.92% 3 Years 79.37% 44.76% 34.61% 5 Years 310.72% 179.65% 131.07%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 8.25% Regional Banks 7.0% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.81% Misc. Capital Goods 6.6% Software & Programming 5.32% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 5.23% Auto & Truck Parts 5.09% Investment Services 4.91% Consumer Financial Services 4.83% Chemical Manufacturing 3.92% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.79% Healthcare Facilities 3.23% Beverages (Alcoholic) 2.56% Retail (Apparel) 2.34% Audio & Video Equipment 1.95% Business Services 1.83% Construction - Raw Materials 1.8% Textiles - Non Apparel 1.8% Food Processing 1.75% Iron & Steel 1.75% Retail (Department & Discount) 1.55% Restaurants 1.52% Communications Equipment 1.33% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.31% Personal & Household Prods. 1.24% Aerospace & Defense 1.14% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.07% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.76% Railroads 0.75% Containers & Packaging 0.71% Appliance & Tool 0.67% Trucking 0.45%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.41, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.12 and 1.28, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.68% for one year, 14.64% for three years, and 21.17% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) BSE 273444.0 255394.0 114.05 Mahindra Logistics 565425.0 470061.0 19.28