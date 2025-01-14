Hello User
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhruv Bhatia,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Edelweiss Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 4373.58 crore. Under the guidance of Dhruv Bhatia,Trideep Bhattacharya,Raj Koradia, the fund adheres to its objective of theâ investmentâ objectiveâ ofâ theâ schemeâ isâ toâ generateâ longâ termâ capitalâ  appreciationÂ fromÂ  aÂ portfolioÂ thatÂ predominantlyÂ investsÂ  inÂ equityÂ andÂ  equityÂ relatedÂ securitiesÂ ofÂ smallÂ capÂ companies. This detailed review of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund returned -5.22%, showing a positive delta of 2.46% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.36% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.87% -9.49% 10.36%
1 Year 20.36% 10.44% 9.92%
3 Years 79.37% 44.76% 34.61%
5 Years 310.72% 179.65% 131.07%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
BSE2.68%
Radico Khaitan2.56%
KEI Industries2.55%
Uno Minda2.48%
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company2.48%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Construction Services8.25%
Regional Banks7.0%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.81%
Misc. Capital Goods6.6%
Software & Programming5.32%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures5.23%
Auto & Truck Parts5.09%
Investment Services4.91%
Consumer Financial Services4.83%
Chemical Manufacturing3.92%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.79%
Healthcare Facilities3.23%
Beverages (Alcoholic)2.56%
Retail (Apparel)2.34%
Audio & Video Equipment1.95%
Business Services1.83%
Construction - Raw Materials1.8%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.8%
Food Processing1.75%
Iron & Steel1.75%
Retail (Department & Discount)1.55%
Restaurants1.52%
Communications Equipment1.33%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.31%
Personal & Household Prods.1.24%
Aerospace & Defense1.14%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.07%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.76%
Railroads0.75%
Containers & Packaging0.71%
Appliance & Tool0.67%
Trucking0.45%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.41, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.12 and 1.28, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.68% for one year, 14.64% for three years, and 21.17% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Clean Science & Technology0.99%27717042.32
Titagarh Rail Systems0.75%26237632.06
IPCA Laboratories0.69%18481629.37

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Jubilant Ingrevia1543104.01424301.0102.09
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India159917.0145863.095.05
Karur Vysya Bank4542304.03828140.086.51
Century Plyboards (I)1152061.0957452.081.30
Teamlease Services244951.0216190.060.37
BHARAT DYNAMICS527062.0448203.048.65
JK Lakshmi Cement684188.0579319.046.94
Max Financial Services428336.0355238.045.58
Metro Brands411467.0342287.041.09
Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals873774.0453325.038.17

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
BSE273444.0255394.0114.05
Mahindra Logistics565425.0470061.019.28

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

