Business News/ Markets / Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra

Shares of Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 111.05(0.49%) points and Sensex was up by 354.45(0.47%) points at 10 Apr 2024 15:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 256.05(0.53%) at 10 Apr 2024 15:32:23 IST.In the BSE Sensex index ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank Of India, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

