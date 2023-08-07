Eight years later, gold bonds deliver market-like returns

Eight years later, gold bonds deliver market-like returns2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Against an issue price of ₹2,684 per gramme on 30 November 2015, the closing price of 24-carat gold was ₹5,929 per gm on Friday, translating into a CAGR of 12%, including the interest component on the bond’s nominal value, adjusted for tax at the highest income slab of 30%
MUMBAI : Sovereign gold bond (SGB) holders are poised to earn handsome returns, closely rivalling those from the stock markets, when the first tranche of bonds issued eight years ago matures on 30 November this year.
