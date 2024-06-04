Election Results 2024: FPI net sellers worth ₹12,436.22 crore in the markets: Experts expect near-term volatility
Election Results 2024: FPI were net sellers worth ₹12,436.22 crore in the markets on Tuesday as per the provisional data on the NSE. Some introspection and re-focusing on FII India equity allocation is possible said Rakesh Parekh, MD and Co-Head, Portfolio Management Services, JM Financial.
Election Result Outcome 2024: The uncertainties around Investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in the Indian Equity markets have increased with an unexpected Lok Sabha Election 2024 outcome. The Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party is likely to get lower than expected seats. This has increased uncertainties around FPI in flows further.
