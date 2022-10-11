Electronics Mart India IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment

As of August 31, 2022, out of 112 stores, 100 are multi brand outlets (MBOs) and 12 are exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). EMIL operates 89 MBOs under the name Bajaj Electronics in Andhra and Telangana, eight MBO under the name of Electronics Mart in the NCR region, two specialised stores under the name Kitchen Stories, which caters to the kitchen specific demands of its customers and one specialised store format under the name Audio & Beyond focusing on high end home audio and home automation solutions.