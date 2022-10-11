Electronics Mart India IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment

Electronics Mart India IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment2 min read . 07:53 AM IST
- Electronics Mart India IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore
The initial public offering (IPO) of consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India received 71.93 times subscription on the final day of offer last week on Friday. The IPO received bids for 449.53 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares on offer.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 169.54 times subscription, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS) 63.59 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 19.71 times.
As per market observers, Electronics Mart India shares are commanding a premium or grey market premium (GMP) of ₹24 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges next week on Monday, October 17, 2022.
The finalization of basis of share allotment of Electronics Mart India IPO is expected to take place tomorrow, October 12, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, October 14, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.
Electronics Mart India IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The price range for the offer was at ₹56-59 per share. The company in its draft IPO papers said that it intends to utilise the net proceeds to fund its capital expenditure, support incremental working capital requirements and pay debt and will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 1980, Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics.
As of August 31, 2022, out of 112 stores, 100 are multi brand outlets (MBOs) and 12 are exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). EMIL operates 89 MBOs under the name Bajaj Electronics in Andhra and Telangana, eight MBO under the name of Electronics Mart in the NCR region, two specialised stores under the name Kitchen Stories, which caters to the kitchen specific demands of its customers and one specialised store format under the name Audio & Beyond focusing on high end home audio and home automation solutions.
