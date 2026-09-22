Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

IPO alert: Elevate Campuses’ growth pitch faces a debt test

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read22 Sep 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Elevate Campuses.
Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Elevate Campuses.
Summary

The 2,100-crore IPO offers investors exposure to student housing and school infrastructure, but rising debt, weaker capital returns and acquisition-led growth temper the appeal.

Gift this article

Elevate Campuses Ltd, which owns and manages student accommodation and owns school properties leased to education operators, is tapping the capital markets to fund growth amid mounting debt. The company’s revenue and margins are rising, but its debt pile is growing faster. For investors in its 2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO), the question is whether an expanding education infrastructure portfolio can generate enough income to improve returns and ease the financial strain.

Elevate Campuses Ltd, which owns and manages student accommodation and owns school properties leased to education operators, is tapping the capital markets to fund growth amid mounting debt. The company’s revenue and margins are rising, but its debt pile is growing faster. For investors in its 2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO), the question is whether an expanding education infrastructure portfolio can generate enough income to improve returns and ease the financial strain.

Reported net profit more than quadrupled over the period to 173.8 crore in FY26, with its net profit margin rising from 10.9% to 28.8%, helped by a one-off 109.4 crore gain from the sale of a hostel undertaking.

Also Read | Fed hikes return. Can domestic buyers cushion the blow?

Including the proposed acquisitions, pro forma FY26 revenue (assuming the acquisitions had already been completed) stood at 806.9 crore and adjusted Ebitda at 657.2 crore, with a margin of 77.6%. These figures illustrate the enlarged group's scale on pro forma consolidated basis.

Growth at existing campuses comes from contractual fee increases and services such as laundry, gyms and food outlets. Annual fee escalations of 5–6%, combined with these services, have helped deliver same-campus growth of about 8–10%, Rao said.

Long contracts support revenue visibility. Owned student accommodation contracts generally span 50–60 years, while school leases typically run for 30 years, with a 15-year lock-in and contractual rent increases, he added.

On revenue visibility, Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer of investment platform Trackk, notes that students pay upfront, contracts run for decades, and occupancy guarantees provide a revenue floor. However, he added that investors must distinguish underlying performance from acquisitions and one-off gains.

Weaknesses: Expansion weighs on returns

The acquisition strategy has expanded Elevate’s financial commitments alongside its portfolio. Net debt rose from 695.3 crore in FY25 to 2,712.9 crore in FY26, with finance costs nearly doubling to 239 crore.

Reported net debt-to-Ebitda increased from 2.71 times to 4.98 times, indicating a sharp rise in the company's debt. Excluding the hostel-sale gain, the FY26 ratio was 6.23 times. Return on adjusted capital employed fell from 9.9% to 6.42%, suggesting the enlarged capital base has yet to produce proportionate earnings.

Also Read | Hero Motors IPO: Can EV momentum offset drag on revenue growth?

“We call ourselves an acquisition-driven engine,” Rao said, adding that Elevate acquires two or three campuses every year.

With more than half the IPO proceeds funding promoter-linked purchases, acquisition pricing and subsequent cash generation will be crucial, said Rajesh Singla, chief executive officer and fund manager at Alpha AMC. Investors should examine how independently the purchase price was determined.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said that the 750 crore repayment amounts to only about 28% of FY26 net debt, leaving leverage elevated. He further noted that acquisitions must earn returns above their cost of capital to create shareholder value.

Threats: Vacancies and delayed collections

Despite long-term contracts, operating disruptions remain a risk alongside high debt levels. Owned-bed occupancy fell from 99.47% in academic year 2024–25 to 89.37% in academic year 2025–26 through March, reflecting vacancies at County and Woodstock, its two student accommodation properties in Bengaluru. Excluding these properties, occupancy was 98.44%.

County subsequently secured arrangements with IIIT-B, while Woodstock reopened in July 2026. Woodstock’s occupancy, however, remained below original projections, according to the company's red herring prospectus.

“The real test of this business isn’t how fast it’s adding campuses; it’s whether the campuses it already has stay filled,” Singla said.

Collections pose another risk. According to the prospectus, some school operators delayed rent by one to six months, with certain payments remaining unresolved. Contracts also contain termination and non-renewal provisions.

Concentration adds to the exposure. Northern India and Dubai school assets together generated nearly 95% of FY26 revenue, leaving earnings vulnerable to regional enrolment trends, competition and education policy.

Opportunities: A growing accommodation market

According to a CBRE report, the addressable student accommodation market’s annual revenue potential is expected to rise from $2.67 billion in academic year 2025–26 to $4.36 billion in 2028–29. Bed inventory is projected to increase from 2.09 million to 2.94 million over the same period.

That creates room for new partnerships and expansion, but Elevate must also improve occupancy and returns at existing assets.

Gupte sees a long-term opportunity in organised student housing, with pricing central to the investment case. “The question is whether the current pricing gives you enough margin of safety to ride the inevitable bumps.”

Also Read | No AI in schools: an idea that US conservatives should get on board with
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPO alert: Elevate Campuses’ growth pitch faces a debt test

IPO alert: Elevate Campuses’ growth pitch faces a debt test

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read22 Sep 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Elevate Campuses.
Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Elevate Campuses.
Summary

The 2,100-crore IPO offers investors exposure to student housing and school infrastructure, but rising debt, weaker capital returns and acquisition-led growth temper the appeal.

Gift this article

Elevate Campuses Ltd, which owns and manages student accommodation and owns school properties leased to education operators, is tapping the capital markets to fund growth amid mounting debt. The company’s revenue and margins are rising, but its debt pile is growing faster. For investors in its 2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO), the question is whether an expanding education infrastructure portfolio can generate enough income to improve returns and ease the financial strain.

Elevate Campuses Ltd, which owns and manages student accommodation and owns school properties leased to education operators, is tapping the capital markets to fund growth amid mounting debt. The company’s revenue and margins are rising, but its debt pile is growing faster. For investors in its 2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO), the question is whether an expanding education infrastructure portfolio can generate enough income to improve returns and ease the financial strain.

Reported net profit more than quadrupled over the period to 173.8 crore in FY26, with its net profit margin rising from 10.9% to 28.8%, helped by a one-off 109.4 crore gain from the sale of a hostel undertaking.

Also Read | Fed hikes return. Can domestic buyers cushion the blow?

Including the proposed acquisitions, pro forma FY26 revenue (assuming the acquisitions had already been completed) stood at 806.9 crore and adjusted Ebitda at 657.2 crore, with a margin of 77.6%. These figures illustrate the enlarged group's scale on pro forma consolidated basis.

Growth at existing campuses comes from contractual fee increases and services such as laundry, gyms and food outlets. Annual fee escalations of 5–6%, combined with these services, have helped deliver same-campus growth of about 8–10%, Rao said.

Long contracts support revenue visibility. Owned student accommodation contracts generally span 50–60 years, while school leases typically run for 30 years, with a 15-year lock-in and contractual rent increases, he added.

On revenue visibility, Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer of investment platform Trackk, notes that students pay upfront, contracts run for decades, and occupancy guarantees provide a revenue floor. However, he added that investors must distinguish underlying performance from acquisitions and one-off gains.

Weaknesses: Expansion weighs on returns

The acquisition strategy has expanded Elevate’s financial commitments alongside its portfolio. Net debt rose from 695.3 crore in FY25 to 2,712.9 crore in FY26, with finance costs nearly doubling to 239 crore.

Reported net debt-to-Ebitda increased from 2.71 times to 4.98 times, indicating a sharp rise in the company's debt. Excluding the hostel-sale gain, the FY26 ratio was 6.23 times. Return on adjusted capital employed fell from 9.9% to 6.42%, suggesting the enlarged capital base has yet to produce proportionate earnings.

Also Read | Hero Motors IPO: Can EV momentum offset drag on revenue growth?

“We call ourselves an acquisition-driven engine,” Rao said, adding that Elevate acquires two or three campuses every year.

With more than half the IPO proceeds funding promoter-linked purchases, acquisition pricing and subsequent cash generation will be crucial, said Rajesh Singla, chief executive officer and fund manager at Alpha AMC. Investors should examine how independently the purchase price was determined.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said that the 750 crore repayment amounts to only about 28% of FY26 net debt, leaving leverage elevated. He further noted that acquisitions must earn returns above their cost of capital to create shareholder value.

Threats: Vacancies and delayed collections

Despite long-term contracts, operating disruptions remain a risk alongside high debt levels. Owned-bed occupancy fell from 99.47% in academic year 2024–25 to 89.37% in academic year 2025–26 through March, reflecting vacancies at County and Woodstock, its two student accommodation properties in Bengaluru. Excluding these properties, occupancy was 98.44%.

County subsequently secured arrangements with IIIT-B, while Woodstock reopened in July 2026. Woodstock’s occupancy, however, remained below original projections, according to the company's red herring prospectus.

“The real test of this business isn’t how fast it’s adding campuses; it’s whether the campuses it already has stay filled,” Singla said.

Collections pose another risk. According to the prospectus, some school operators delayed rent by one to six months, with certain payments remaining unresolved. Contracts also contain termination and non-renewal provisions.

Concentration adds to the exposure. Northern India and Dubai school assets together generated nearly 95% of FY26 revenue, leaving earnings vulnerable to regional enrolment trends, competition and education policy.

Opportunities: A growing accommodation market

According to a CBRE report, the addressable student accommodation market’s annual revenue potential is expected to rise from $2.67 billion in academic year 2025–26 to $4.36 billion in 2028–29. Bed inventory is projected to increase from 2.09 million to 2.94 million over the same period.

That creates room for new partnerships and expansion, but Elevate must also improve occupancy and returns at existing assets.

Gupte sees a long-term opportunity in organised student housing, with pricing central to the investment case. “The question is whether the current pricing gives you enough margin of safety to ride the inevitable bumps.”

Also Read | No AI in schools: an idea that US conservatives should get on board with
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPO alert: Elevate Campuses’ growth pitch faces a debt test
Read Next Story