IPO alert: Elevate Campuses’ growth pitch faces a debt test

Elevate Campuses Ltd, which owns and manages student accommodation and owns school properties leased to education operators, is tapping the capital markets to fund growth amid mounting debt. The company’s revenue and margins are rising, but its debt pile is growing faster. For investors in its ₹2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO), the question is whether an expanding education infrastructure portfolio can generate enough income to improve returns and ease the financial strain.
Elevate Campuses Ltd, which owns and manages student accommodation and owns school properties leased to education operators, is tapping the capital markets to fund growth amid mounting debt. The company’s revenue and margins are rising, but its debt pile is growing faster. For investors in its ₹2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO), the question is whether an expanding education infrastructure portfolio can generate enough income to improve returns and ease the financial strain.
Reported net profit more than quadrupled over the period to ₹173.8 crore in FY26, with its net profit margin rising from 10.9% to 28.8%, helped by a one-off ₹109.4 crore gain from the sale of a hostel undertaking.
Including the proposed acquisitions, pro forma FY26 revenue (assuming the acquisitions had already been completed) stood at ₹806.9 crore and adjusted Ebitda at ₹657.2 crore, with a margin of 77.6%. These figures illustrate the enlarged group's scale on pro forma consolidated basis.
Growth at existing campuses comes from contractual fee increases and services such as laundry, gyms and food outlets. Annual fee escalations of 5–6%, combined with these services, have helped deliver same-campus growth of about 8–10%, Rao said.
Long contracts support revenue visibility. Owned student accommodation contracts generally span 50–60 years, while school leases typically run for 30 years, with a 15-year lock-in and contractual rent increases, he added.
On revenue visibility, Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer of investment platform Trackk, notes that students pay upfront, contracts run for decades, and occupancy guarantees provide a revenue floor. However, he added that investors must distinguish underlying performance from acquisitions and one-off gains.
Weaknesses: Expansion weighs on returns
The acquisition strategy has expanded Elevate’s financial commitments alongside its portfolio. Net debt rose from ₹695.3 crore in FY25 to ₹2,712.9 crore in FY26, with finance costs nearly doubling to ₹239 crore.
Reported net debt-to-Ebitda increased from 2.71 times to 4.98 times, indicating a sharp rise in the company's debt. Excluding the hostel-sale gain, the FY26 ratio was 6.23 times. Return on adjusted capital employed fell from 9.9% to 6.42%, suggesting the enlarged capital base has yet to produce proportionate earnings.
“We call ourselves an acquisition-driven engine,” Rao said, adding that Elevate acquires two or three campuses every year.
With more than half the IPO proceeds funding promoter-linked purchases, acquisition pricing and subsequent cash generation will be crucial, said Rajesh Singla, chief executive officer and fund manager at Alpha AMC. Investors should examine how independently the purchase price was determined.
Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said that the ₹750 crore repayment amounts to only about 28% of FY26 net debt, leaving leverage elevated. He further noted that acquisitions must earn returns above their cost of capital to create shareholder value.
Threats: Vacancies and delayed collections
Despite long-term contracts, operating disruptions remain a risk alongside high debt levels. Owned-bed occupancy fell from 99.47% in academic year 2024–25 to 89.37% in academic year 2025–26 through March, reflecting vacancies at County and Woodstock, its two student accommodation properties in Bengaluru. Excluding these properties, occupancy was 98.44%.
County subsequently secured arrangements with IIIT-B, while Woodstock reopened in July 2026. Woodstock’s occupancy, however, remained below original projections, according to the company's red herring prospectus.
“The real test of this business isn’t how fast it’s adding campuses; it’s whether the campuses it already has stay filled,” Singla said.
Collections pose another risk. According to the prospectus, some school operators delayed rent by one to six months, with certain payments remaining unresolved. Contracts also contain termination and non-renewal provisions.
Concentration adds to the exposure. Northern India and Dubai school assets together generated nearly 95% of FY26 revenue, leaving earnings vulnerable to regional enrolment trends, competition and education policy.
Opportunities: A growing accommodation market
According to a CBRE report, the addressable student accommodation market’s annual revenue potential is expected to rise from $2.67 billion in academic year 2025–26 to $4.36 billion in 2028–29. Bed inventory is projected to increase from 2.09 million to 2.94 million over the same period.
That creates room for new partnerships and expansion, but Elevate must also improve occupancy and returns at existing assets.
Gupte sees a long-term opportunity in organised student housing, with pricing central to the investment case. “The question is whether the current pricing gives you enough margin of safety to ride the inevitable bumps.”