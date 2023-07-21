comScore
Business News/ Companies / People/  Elon Musk’s wealth slumps $20.3 billion as Tesla shares tumble; narrows gap between world’s two richest people
Back

Elon Musk’s wealth slumps $20.3 billion as Tesla shares tumble; narrows gap between world’s two richest people

 2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

Elon Musk's wealth dropped by $20.3 billion as Tesla warned of more price cuts, narrowing the wealth gap between him and Bernard Arnault.

The drop in net worth to $234.4 billion is the seventh-largest decline ever among those in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (Image: Reuters)Premium
The drop in net worth to $234.4 billion is the seventh-largest decline ever among those in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk’s wealth slumped $20.3 billion on Thursday after Tesla Inc. warned that it may have to keep cutting the prices of its electric vehicles, sending its shares tumbling.

This drop in net worth to $234.4 billion is the seventh-largest decline ever among those in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Moreover, it further narrows the wealth gap between Musk and Bernard Arnault, the world’s two richest people. 

However, after the slump, Musk’s fortune still exceeds that of Arnault by about $33 billion. Arnault is the chairman of luxury goods maker LVMH.

Earlier in June, Elon Musk crossed Bernard and became the world's richest person after shares of LVMH fell 2.6 percent in Paris trading. Musk and Arnault have been neck-and-neck for the top spot this year in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Also read: Global markets update: Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Meanwhile, Musk wasn’t the only US technology billionaire having a tough day. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, former Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc. co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin too shed a collective $20.8 billion in net worth as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3 percent. Shares of Austin-based Tesla slid 9.7% to $262.90 in New York, the most since April 20, after the company warned of more hits to its already-shrinking profitability. Months of markdowns have taken a toll on automotive gross margin, which fell to a four-year low in the second quarter. 

Musk said that Tesla will have to keep lowering the prices of its electric vehicles if interest rates continue to rise. Months of markdowns have already taken a toll on automotive gross margin, which fell to a four-year low in the second quarter.

Musk, 52, derives his wealth primarily from his stake in the EV manufacturer, as well as his holdings in Space Exploration Technologies and Twitter. His wealth had increased about $118 billion this year through Wednesday, as shares of Tesla climbed 136%.

Arnault, 74, has seen his net worth rise by $39 billion this year to $201.2 billion. Shares of Paris-based LVMH have gained 26% in 2023.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout