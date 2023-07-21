Elon Musk’s wealth slumps $20.3 billion as Tesla shares tumble; narrows gap between world’s two richest people2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Elon Musk's wealth dropped by $20.3 billion as Tesla warned of more price cuts, narrowing the wealth gap between him and Bernard Arnault.
Elon Musk’s wealth slumped $20.3 billion on Thursday after Tesla Inc. warned that it may have to keep cutting the prices of its electric vehicles, sending its shares tumbling.
