Meanwhile, Musk wasn’t the only US technology billionaire having a tough day. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, former Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc. co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin too shed a collective $20.8 billion in net worth as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3 percent. Shares of Austin-based Tesla slid 9.7% to $262.90 in New York, the most since April 20, after the company warned of more hits to its already-shrinking profitability. Months of markdowns have taken a toll on automotive gross margin, which fell to a four-year low in the second quarter.

