Emami, Phoenix Mills & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Emami, Phoenix Mills & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Emami, Phoenix Mills, Thermax, Macrotech Developers, Suzlon Energy

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Emami, Phoenix Mills, Thermax, Macrotech Developers, Suzlon Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -714.5(-3.07%) points and Sensex was down by -2973.7(-3.89%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -2152.5(-4.22%) at 04 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Tata Elxsi, Atul, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Landmark Cars, LTI Mindtree hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India, were the top gainers while NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, State Bank Of India, Larsen & Toubro, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
