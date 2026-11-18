(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies rebounded as the dollar halted a five-day rally, while developing stocks retreated for a fourth straight session with Nvidia Corp.’s earnings in focus.

The MSCI gauge of emerging-market currencies rose on the day, snapping a three-day losing streak, as the dollar extended losses and oil advanced amid fresh flareups in the Middle East. The greenback is breaking a five-day winning streak, dropping as much as 0.2% after CNN reported that the highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down.

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But developing-world currencies may still struggle for direction. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem signaled support for multiple interest rate-increases in the coming months. His New York counterpart John Williams said the central bank still has work to do to bring inflation back to its goal, but dismissed the suggestion the Fed needs to consider an outsized rate increase.

The “AI selloff and more hawkish Fed are weighing on EMFX for the time being,” said Ning Sun, a senior emerging-market strategist at State Street in Boston.

The Hungarian forint was the worst performer of the day after the nation’s central bank kept rates on hold. In Latin America, the Brazilian real swung between gains and losses, while local assets got some relief on signs of progress on both the formation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s new government and his fiscal agenda. The Chilean peso outperformed.

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Meanwhile, MSCI’s index for emerging equities fell 1.4%, dragged lower by South Korean and Taiwanese markets, as investors feared Nvidia Corp.’s results could trigger upheaval across the artificial-intelligence trade globally. However, the company ended up providing a sales forecast that exceeded Wall Street estimates, signaling that demand remains strong following the chaotic exit of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

The tech-dominated emerging stock index has been under pressure as investors pulled back from artificial intelligence trades in recent weeks. They have been concerned over the vast amounts being spent on data-centers, the possibility of more regulatory scrutiny in the US and continued tensions over chip supply to China.

Investors surveyed by Bank of America Corp. earlier in November trimmed their net overweight to emerging equities to 28%, from 34% the previous month, the bank said.

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In credit markets, Moody’s ratings changed Panama’s outlook to stable from negative, reflecting a lower risk of deterioration in the nation’s fiscal and debt metrics. Rating was affirmed at Baa3.

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