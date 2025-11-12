Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Day 2: Here's GMP, subscription status, other key details - Apply or not?

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO opened for subscription on November 11 and will remain open till November 13. The issue has so far been subscribed over 9% on the first day of bidding.

The company is a prominent integrated manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and solar cells, with an installed production capacity of 7.8 GW for PV modules and 2.94 GW for solar cells as of May 31, 2025.

(This is a developing story)