Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindware Home Innovation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindware Home Innovation, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank

Published3 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindware Home Innovation, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -280.3(-1.09%) points and Sensex was down by -964.01(-1.14%) points at 03 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -569.7(-1.08%) points at 03 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as JSW Steel, India Glycols, Marico, Britannia Industries, Hindalco Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
