Equitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Equitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Banswara Syntex

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Banswara Syntex hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 126.5(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 300.71(0.37%) points at 08 Oct 2024 10:59:59 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 536.05(1.06%) points at 08 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Reliance Communications, The Anup Engineering, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, IPCA Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsEquitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.20
11:56 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-5.1 (-3.1%)

Bharat Electronics share price

275.60
11:56 AM | 8 OCT 2024
8.25 (3.09%)

Wipro share price

523.85
11:56 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-7.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors share price

911.35
11:56 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-16.75 (-1.8%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

7,951.00
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
501.55 (6.73%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,532.65
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
46.35 (3.12%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,524.95
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
64.05 (1.85%)

Coforge share price

7,255.55
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
47.4 (0.66%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

219.15
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-9.65 (-4.22%)

Tata Steel share price

159.40
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.9 (-2.98%)

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,346.50
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-34.4 (-2.49%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,159.10
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
-27.85 (-2.35%)
More from Top Losers

One 97 Communications share price

711.20
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
59.6 (9.15%)

Varun Beverages share price

583.55
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
41.75 (7.71%)

Trent share price

7,951.00
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
501.55 (6.73%)

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

479.00
11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
28.7 (6.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.