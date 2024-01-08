Equity fuels MF inflows in Dec; debt sees ₹75,559.93 cr outflows
Equity inflows jumped 9.4% month-on-month to ₹16,997 cr in Dec, compared to ₹15,536 cr in Nov
Retail investors upped the ante in small caps at the expense of large caps, which enabled equity inflows through mutual funds to post a 9.4% month-on-month increase to ₹19,957 crore, making it the 34th consecutive month of inflows. MFs’ assets under custody (AUC) crossed the ₹50-trillion mark at ₹50.7 trillion for the first time even as the systematic investment plan inflow (SIP) hit a record ₹17,610 crore.
