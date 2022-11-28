ESG regulatory divide poses challenges for asset managers4 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 07:47 PM IST
Asset managers seeking capital from state pension funds must navigate regulatory tensions over ESG investment considerations
The political divide over the role that environmental, social and governance factors should play in state pension investments stands to deepen as Republicans gained some ground in the midterm elections and the Labor Department issued a new, pro-ESG rule for retirement plans.