ESG regulatory divide poses challenges for asset managers

He added, however, that the new rule issued by the Labor Department last week could make it more difficult for state pensions to ignore ESG factors. The rule allows retirement plans that are covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or Erisa, to consider ESG in their investments. ESG issues could present material risk or opportunities to companies, so a prudent fiduciary should consider those issues alongside other economic factors when evaluating investments, according to the rule. It reverses a 2020 Trump Labor rule that largely prevented retirement managers from considering ESG factors.