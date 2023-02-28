ESG should be boiled down to one simple measure: emissions

As investors become wiser to such flim-flam, they are growing more sceptical. This, coupled with turmoil in financial markets, is slowing the influx of money into sustainable funds. It is surely time, then, for a rethink. The first step is to unbundle those three letters: e, s and g. The more targets there are to hit, the less chance of bullseye-ing any of them. Regarding s, in a dynamic, decentralised economy individual firms will make different decisions about their social conduct in the pursuit of long-run profits within the law. Tech firms may appeal to the values of young employees to retain them; firms in declining industries may have to lay people off. There is no one template. The art of management, or g, is too subtle to be captured by box-ticking. Britain’s listed firms have an elaborate governance code—and dismal performance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}