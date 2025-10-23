ETF buyers worst-hit as gold, silver cool
Since hitting its 14 October high, domestic spot 999 silver has fallen 15%. But silver EFTs have suffered more because they were trading at a higher premium
Those who bought gold and silver during the festive period in the past few days have been left with losses as prices fell after a mammoth rally. Experts, however, suggest continuing to add the safe-haven assets in a staggered manner, citing that the demand is driven by institutional investors and central banks.