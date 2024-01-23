Euphoria Infotech IPO GMP rises; subscription status, issue details, everything you need to know
Euphoria Infotech India IPO: Issue subscribed 177.82 times on Day 2 by 5.15 PM. The public issue subscribed 220.41 times in the retail category, 8.74 times in QIB, and 95.98 times in the NII category by January 23, 2024 as per Chittorgarh.com data.
Euphoria Infotech India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, 2024 and closes on January 24, 2024. The allotment for the Euphoria Infotech India IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, January 25 2024. Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.
