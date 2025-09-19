Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status — GMP flat

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a key player in the decorative wall panel sector, was subscribed 1.34 times on the final day of bidding, Thursday.

According to data available with the NSE, the three-day IPO received bids for 1,79,78,280 shares against the 1,34,64,781 shares on offer.

The non-institutional investors' quota saw a subscription of 1.92 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 1.23 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment recorded a 1.05 times subscription.

Now, the investor's focus is shifting to the allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO stands at ₹1.

With an IPO price band of ₹247, the estimated listing price is around ₹248. Based on this, the expected gain per share is ₹1, translating to a modest 0.40% return over the issue price.

This suggests a muted listing is anticipated, with only a slight premium in the grey market.