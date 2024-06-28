European banks’ bid to close gap with Wall Street temporarily stumbles into politics

European banks’ efforts to narrow the once-significant valuation gap with their American peers have faced what many analysts expect will prove to be a temporary setback.

The announcement earlier this month of snap elections in France triggered political uncertainty and caused stocks of the continent’s lenders to slide.

However, the big picture remains that over the last two years, a high interest-rate environment has replenished European banks’ coffers and boosted profitability after a decade of regulatory tightening. This has helped strengthen their capital buffers, make their balance sheets resilient and their businesses more efficient.

Despite their strong fundamentals, valuations of European banks haven’t kept up with this momentum, leaving stocks undervalued and lagging behind their U.S. counterparts.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise announcement earlier this month of a snap vote on June 30 and July 7 following his party’s poor performance in European elections introduced a stumbling block for the sector.

Prospects of large gains for the far-right National Rally party sparked uncertainty around future government and fiscal policy, causing French government-bond yields to surge and sharp losses for banking stocks.

The Stoxx Europe 600’s banking subindex lost over 5% in the week following the news, led by the three biggest French lenders.

Many analysts consider the falls in European banking stocks to be overdone, although some favor waiting until the election results are in to see the impact more clearly.

Others advise that this is a good time to buy cheaper stocks in a solid sector which is suffering from temporary macroeconomic headwinds.

“We see the election-induced selloff in French banks as an opportunity,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note to clients.

Once a more definite roadmap emerges after the vote and as long as investors regain comfort on policy outcomes, stocks of European lenders are expected to recover given their strong fundamentals.

Banks are expected to keep delivering profitability even as interest rates fall, thanks to their hedging mechanisms and renewed focus on driving income from fees. Their distribution profiles also remain attractive as bank executives are choosing to return cash to their shareholders via buybacks, which tend to prop up valuations.

“With on average of around 54% of revenue coming from non-interest income versus the sector at 34% and diversified business/geography mix, the French banks could be in an interesting sweet spot even if [interest] rates remain higher for longer,” Jefferies said in a research note.

European bank share prices and valuations still haven’t given lenders the credit they deserve, analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said. “So far in 2024, there has been a partial rerating of the sector, reflecting some appreciation of the sustainability of bank earnings, but there is far further to go.”

France’s central bank chief recently said that the country’s banks remain solid as their liquidity and capital strength haven’t been hit by market moves. The outcome of the French vote in the coming days is expected to determine the trajectory and sentiment for the months ahead.

Still, many investors are likely to be too cautious to start buying European banking stocks again before the election result is known, particularly given the risk that plans for high fiscal spending push French government-bond yields higher and weigh on stocks.

“While the market reaction may look harsh thus far, and disconnected from fundamentals, we expect price action to remain erratic given the variety of potential election outcomes and high headline risk until the 2nd round on 7 July,” Barclays said.

Valuations remain compelling and investors are expected to reenter the sector when clarity emerges after the French vote, Morgan Stanley analysts said. “We believe we would need to see further widening and a prolonged period of volatility for it to feed into funding costs for the sector or have a material impact on capital.”

Bank valuations in Europe are stubbornly depressed and unfairly so, according to Barclays analysts.

On a price-to-book basis—a widely watched measure for investors which divides a company’s stock price by its book value—the valuation of European banks compared to their U.S. peers has edged up since the coronavirus pandemic as profitability improved.

“European banks’ return on equity [a key profitability measure] is now above the U.S. for the first time since 2010 but price-to-book multiples remain below long-term average levels,” they said.

U.S. banks have benefited from a higher rate environment but the sector has been roiled by recent regional troubles, has more significant commercial real estate exposure than European peers, and is grappling with slower loan growth.

Unlike a homogenous U.S. market, the European banking landscape is fragmented and subject to national regulations, hindering their ability to compete on a global scale. Banks in the U.S. are larger and have bigger margins, although improvements in Europe are gradually emerging.

“There are structural differences that mean that it might take a long time before we get there,” said Georges Debbas, BNP Paribas head of European equity and derivative strategy.

The European Central Bank is endorsing consolidation in the sector to allow it to enhance its competitiveness.

Despite a lack of cross-border activity, a flurry of domestic moves—such as BBVA’s ongoing hostile bid for peer Sabadell in Spain and the sale of U.K. supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Tesco’s banking activities to lenders NatWest and Barclays—reflects appetite for deals. This is already acting as a catalyst, said Alberto Gallo, co-founder at hedge fund Andromeda Capital Management.

Some say it may take investors another economic cycle to shift their views and become more comfortable with the sustainability of European banks’ profitability, which is now as strong as that of the U.S. banking sector in a normalized interest-rate environment.

Management teams leading Europe’s banks are working to prove themselves in order to narrow the valuation gap with their U.S. peers. “It’s about the capacity of the industry to gradually demonstrate profitability,” Spain’s CaixaBank’s finance chief Javier Pano said. The sector is now prepared to deliver on it and needs to show to investors it can do so continuously, he said.

“The relationship will never be fully on a par [with the U.S.], but certainly we think that the gap should be much smaller than it is,” RBC Blue Bay portfolio managers James Macdonald and Marc Stacey said.

French elections are expected to be a temporary distraction. Over the coming quarters, focus will center on how interest-rate cuts by the major central banks will impact lenders’ earnings and their performance.

“The ambition of European banks to match the gap [with their U.S. peers] is there, but in the end the market will decide whether their action plan will work,” Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said.