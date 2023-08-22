Eveready share price rises for second straight session, hits 52-week high; here's why1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Eveready share news: Eveready share price surges 12% to hit new 52-week high on robust volumes, with a positive outlook for the near term.
Eveready share news: Eveready share price surged nearly 12% to hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session backed by robust volumes. Today saw a rise in the price of Eveready shares for the second straight trading day. Eveready Industries shares have increased by 16% over the past two sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started