Bharat Electronics’ key to success is timely execution

“The environment that necessitates India to be prepared amid the geopolitical tensions is one factor for the recent rally in Bharat Electronics. The company has been at the top of the defence manufacturing chain. Further, with all possible variables such as profitability, exports, etc. in great shape, there is scope for upside to earnings growth over medium to long term," said Amit Mahawar, an analyst at Edelweiss Securities Ltd. Bloomberg data shows the stock is trading at almost 20 times estimated earnings for FY24. All eyes now will be on execution.