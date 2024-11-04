Exide Industries Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -2.35%, Nifty down by -1.71%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹ 461.75 and closed at ₹ 448. The stock reached a high of ₹ 461.75 during the day and a low of ₹ 444.90. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹448, -2.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78446.23, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹461.75 and a low of ₹444.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 462.02 10 464.47 20 486.83 50 487.61 100 513.62 300 444.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹463.8, ₹472.15, & ₹478.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹449.3, ₹443.15, & ₹434.8.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 198.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.29 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.80% with a target price of ₹474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.