Exide Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -2.57%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹ 444.1 and closed at ₹ 433.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 449.45 and a low of ₹ 433.1 during the day.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹433.95, -2.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78309.57, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹449.45 and a low of ₹433.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 462.02 10 464.47 20 486.83 50 487.61 100 513.62 300 444.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹458.63, ₹470.22, & ₹480.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹436.63, ₹426.22, & ₹414.63.

Exide Industries Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 391.57% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.21 & P/B is at 2.74. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.62% with a target price of ₹467.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.