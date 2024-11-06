Exide Industries Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 449.55 and closed at 450.35. The stock reached a high of 451.60 and a low of 443.10 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 450.35, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80182.1, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 451.6 and a low of 443.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5462.02
10464.47
20486.83
50487.61
100513.62
300445.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 451.23, 458.77, & 467.88, whereas it has key support levels at 434.58, 425.47, & 417.93.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 107.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.06 & P/B is at 2.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.48% with a target price of 466.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price up 1.51% today to trade at 450.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ge Vernova T&d India, KEI Industries are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.89% each respectively.

