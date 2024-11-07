Exide Industries Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -0.25%, Nifty down by -1.13%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹ 456. The stock reached a high of ₹ 456.3 and a low of ₹ 448.9, ultimately closing at ₹ 451.15. This reflects a decrease from the opening price.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:04 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹451.15, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79651.27, down by -0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹456.3 and a low of ₹448.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 458.29 10 460.34 20 485.08 50 486.36 100 512.81 300 445.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹456.12, ₹460.03, & ₹466.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹445.92, ₹439.63, & ₹435.72.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 7.90% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.94 & P/B is at 2.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.29% with a target price of ₹466.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.