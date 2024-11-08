Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -1.67%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day for Exide Industries, the stock opened at 449.75 and closed at 440.50. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 452.40 and a low of 440.00.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 440.5, -1.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79347.62, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 452.4 and a low of 440 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5453.66
10458.59
20482.58
50484.98
100511.99
300446.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 453.77, 460.13, & 463.47, whereas it has key support levels at 444.07, 440.73, & 434.37.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 13.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.49 & P/B is at 2.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.65% with a target price of 461.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price down -1.67% today to trade at 440.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India, Ge Vernova T&d India, Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

