Business News/ Markets / Exide Industries Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 0.71%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 434.95 and closed at 440.40. The stock reached a high of 441.90 and a low of 431.00 during the session.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 440.4, 0.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79969.76, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 441.9 and a low of 431 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5445.33
10453.68
20471.38
50481.81
100509.24
300447.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 447.53, 457.17, & 462.13, whereas it has key support levels at 432.93, 427.97, & 418.33.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 105.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.40 & P/B is at 2.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.18% with a target price of 472.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price up 0.71% today to trade at 440.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India, Apar Industries are falling today, but its peers Ge Vernova T&d India, Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

