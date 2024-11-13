Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -1.67%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 428.65 and closed at 424.55. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 433.80 and a low of 423.80.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:19 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 424.55, -1.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78147.96, down by -0.67%. The stock has hit a high of 433.8 and a low of 423.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5445.33
10453.68
20471.38
50481.81
100509.24
300448.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 442.37, 453.28, & 459.22, whereas it has key support levels at 425.52, 419.58, & 408.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.87 & P/B is at 2.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.41% with a target price of 456.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.12% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.50% in june to 5.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price down -1.67% today to trade at 424.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India, Ge Vernova T&d India, Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.67% each respectively.

