Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:46 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹420.8, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78177.1, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹421.6 and a low of ₹412.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|420.80
|10
|432.19
|20
|446.26
|50
|473.82
|100
|500.83
|300
|451.91
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹420.8, ₹425.85, & ₹430.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹410.85, ₹405.95, & ₹400.9.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was -16.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.19 & P/B is at 2.55.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.84% with a target price of ₹458.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.
Exide Industries share price up 1.24% today to trade at ₹420.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apar Industries are falling today, but its peers Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.32% each respectively.
