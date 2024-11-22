Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 412.1 and closed at 420.8. The stock reached a high of 421.6 and a low of 412.1 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Exide IndustriesShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Exide IndustriesShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:46 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 420.8, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78177.1, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of 421.6 and a low of 412.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5420.80
10432.19
20446.26
50473.82
100500.83
300451.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 420.8, 425.85, & 430.75, whereas it has key support levels at 410.85, 405.95, & 400.9.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was -16.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.19 & P/B is at 2.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.84% with a target price of 458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price up 1.24% today to trade at 420.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apar Industries are falling today, but its peers Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.32% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsExide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

332.90
01:44 PM | 22 NOV 2024
7.1 (2.18%)

Adani Power share price

479.35
01:44 PM | 22 NOV 2024
3.2 (0.67%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,135.05
01:44 PM | 22 NOV 2024
20.35 (1.83%)

Tata Steel share price

141.80
01:44 PM | 22 NOV 2024
1.55 (1.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

256.30
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
8.2 (3.31%)

Coforge share price

8,272.35
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
62.1 (0.76%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

682.35
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
1.8 (0.26%)

Federal Bank share price

209.70
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.1 (-0.52%)
More from 52 Week High

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,461.15
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-182.3 (-5%)

Honasa Consumer share price

225.75
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-11.65 (-4.91%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

663.50
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-34.2 (-4.9%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.20
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-3.96 (-4.71%)
More from Top Losers

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

207.35
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
16.95 (8.9%)

Praj Industries share price

734.50
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
58.6 (8.67%)

Raymond share price

1,528.15
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
101.65 (7.13%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

155.20
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
10.15 (7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.