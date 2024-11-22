Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.14%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for Exide Industries, the stock opened at ₹ 412.1 and closed at ₹ 420.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 421.6, while the lowest price was ₹ 412.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price throughout the day.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:17 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹420.4, 1.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78010.44, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹421.6 and a low of ₹412.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 420.80 10 432.19 20 446.26 50 473.82 100 500.83 300 451.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹420.8, ₹425.85, & ₹430.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹410.85, ₹405.95, & ₹400.9.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was -26.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.19 & P/B is at 2.55.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.94% with a target price of ₹458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.