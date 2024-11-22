Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 412.1 and closed at 420.8. The stock reached a high of 421.6 and a low of 412.1 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:46 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 420.8, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78177.1, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of 421.6 and a low of 412.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5420.80
10432.19
20446.26
50473.82
100500.83
300451.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 420.8, 425.85, & 430.75, whereas it has key support levels at 410.85, 405.95, & 400.9.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was -16.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.19 & P/B is at 2.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.84% with a target price of 458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price up 1.24% today to trade at 420.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apar Industries are falling today, but its peers Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.32% each respectively.

