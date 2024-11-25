Exide Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 1.85%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 431.35 and closed slightly higher at 431.95. During the day, the stock reached a high of 436.60 and a low of 427.65, indicating some volatility within the session.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:15 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 431.95, 1.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80413.15, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of 436.6 and a low of 427.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5418.71
10426.56
20441.72
50471.47
100497.75
300452.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 427.67, 431.73, & 438.57, whereas it has key support levels at 416.77, 409.93, & 405.87.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 364.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.08 & P/B is at 2.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.03% with a target price of 458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price up 1.85% today to trade at 431.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as KEI Industries are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.64% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
