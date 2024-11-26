Exide Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 0.31%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹ 430 and closed at the same price of ₹ 430. The stock reached a high of ₹ 434.45 during the day and a low of ₹ 428.65. Overall, the stock remained stable, with no change in the closing price compared to the opening price.

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹430, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80012.54, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹434.45 and a low of ₹428.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 418.71 10 426.56 20 441.72 50 471.47 100 497.75 300 452.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹433.98, ₹439.97, & ₹443.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹424.73, ₹421.47, & ₹415.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was -6.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.51 & P/B is at 2.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.51% with a target price of ₹458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.