Exide Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 2.09%, Nifty down by -0.85%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:04 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹454.6, 2.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79637.05, down by -0.74%. The stock has hit a high of ₹459.35 and a low of ₹442.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|420.79
|10
|424.63
|20
|439.80
|50
|470.46
|100
|496.38
|300
|453.53
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹452.62, ₹459.98, & ₹473.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹431.77, ₹418.28, & ₹410.92.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 205.61% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.21 & P/B is at 2.74.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.75% with a target price of ₹458.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.
Exide Industries share price up 2.09% today to trade at ₹454.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Schneider Electric Infrastructure are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.85% & -0.74% each respectively.
