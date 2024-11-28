Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Exide Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 2.09%, Nifty down by -0.85%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are up by 2.09%, Nifty down by -0.85%

Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for Exide Industries, the stock opened at 446 and closed at 454.6. During the session, it reached a high of 459.35 and a low of 442.15. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Exide IndustriesShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:04 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 454.6, 2.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79637.05, down by -0.74%. The stock has hit a high of 459.35 and a low of 442.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5420.79
10424.63
20439.80
50470.46
100496.38
300453.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 452.62, 459.98, & 473.47, whereas it has key support levels at 431.77, 418.28, & 410.92.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 205.61% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.21 & P/B is at 2.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.75% with a target price of 458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price up 2.09% today to trade at 454.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Schneider Electric Infrastructure are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.85% & -0.74% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.