Exide Industries Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -0.95%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 458.7 and closed at 452.8. The stock reached a high of 459.5 and a low of 449.9 during the day.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Exide IndustriesShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
Exide IndustriesShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price 452.8, -0.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79807.97, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 459.5 and a low of 449.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5423.04
10423.48
20438.58
50469.53
100494.98
300453.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 463.83, 470.82, & 481.73, whereas it has key support levels at 445.93, 435.02, & 428.03.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 379.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.43 & P/B is at 2.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.15% with a target price of 458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.

Exide Industries share price down -0.95% today to trade at 452.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, KEI Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.71% & 0.97% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
