Exide Industries Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Exide Industries share price are down by -0.95%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Exide Industries Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, Exide Industries shares are trading at price ₹452.8, -0.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79807.97, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹459.5 and a low of ₹449.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 423.04 10 423.48 20 438.58 50 469.53 100 494.98 300 453.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹463.83, ₹470.82, & ₹481.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹445.93, ₹435.02, & ₹428.03.

Exide Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Exide Industries was 379.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 7.30% & ROA of 5.36% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.43 & P/B is at 2.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.15% with a target price of ₹458.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.59% MF holding, & 12.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.15% in june to 12.59% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.74% in june to 12.31% in the september quarter.