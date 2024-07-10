Mint Explainer: How Sebi is cracking down on unregistered investment advisors
Summary
- The regulator’s board approved a proposal for an optional mechanism to allow Sebi-registered investment advisors and research analysts to collect fees from their clients, who will be assured they are interacting with bona fide entities.
Mumbai: India’s market regulator recently issued warning letters to unregistered investment advisors after their activity increased significantly. In the letters, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that it took such instances seriously and warned them to be cautious and not to indulge in such activities, failing which it would initiate action against them.