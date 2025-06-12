Mint Explainer: Why NSE, MCX are powering up with electricity derivatives
India’s largest exchanges are set to launch electricity derivatives, offering power distributors and industrial buyers a tool to hedge against price volatility. The move could deepen the market, improve price discovery, and reduce reliance on spot trades dominated by IEX.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) recently secured approvals from the equity market regulator to launch electricity derivatives. Not only would this minimise financial uncertainty for power distribution companies but they can also use electricity derivatives or futures contracts to lock in electricity prices in advance. Mint takes a look at what this means and why there is a sudden interest in electricity derivatives.