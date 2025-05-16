Mint Explainer: Understanding NSE's new framework for retail algo trading and what it means for traders
SummaryNew rules mandate static IPs, set order-per-second thresholds, and bring third-party algo vendors under regulatory oversight.
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a framework for application programming interface (API)-based trading that brings retail algorithmic (algo) strategies under a clearly regulated domain.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more